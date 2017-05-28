BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Making Healthy Foods Fun For Kids

By Victoria on May 28, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

Sometimes, parents have to go the extra mile to get their child to eat their five-a-day fruit and vegetable intake.

In Britain, Tam Fry spokesperson for the National Obesity Forum has suggested placing small amounts of cash into a bank account as an inducement for kids to eat their greens. 

In the United States, a 2016-published study has found that small bribes can improve healthy eating habits in children. 

Over an 18-month period, the researchers observed 8,000 children in 40 elementary schools to see if short-run incentives could positively impact children’s eating habits in the long term.

At lunchtime, students who ate at least one serving of fruit or veg received a 25-cent token redeemable at the school’s book fair, store, or carnival.

The investigators saw an immediate rise in vegetable and fruit intake, reporting that the small incentives “produced a dramatic increase in consumption during the incentive period”. 

Here in Ireland — where just one in four children eat fruit and veg daily and where one in four children are also overweight or obese — dietitian Orla Walsh says that although the United States study worked in the short-term, there is no research to indicate that it is a good long-term solution. 

Making Healthy Foods Fun For Kids

 

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top