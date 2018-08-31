BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

The Word for the Day- Galatians 6:8

By Richie G on August 31, 2018 in Word for
1
Love It 1

“‘A man will reap what he sows… if his seed-ground is the spirit, it will give him a harvest of eternal life. . ‘ Galatians 6:8

It’s something we’ve all heard many a time. You reap what you sow. Of course lets not forget Paul is talking about humankind.

The important question to ask ourselves here is this: Is what I am doing of eternal value? Am I sowing into something that will have far reaching effects? Like mentoring the young person to be prepared for the career, or not giving into our own desire for an extra coffee and sowing into a ministry which serves the nation or nations.

Today consider how we might sow into that which has eternal value and significance.

Lord Jesus, help me today to die to self and live to sow into that which has eternal value. To see the potential and significance in others. Help me Lord to live not to please the flesh but to bring joy to you my God. Amen.

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Galatians 6 v 8

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G
Tags:

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top