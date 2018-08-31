The Word for the Day- Galatians 6:8

Love It 1

“‘A man will reap what he sows… if his seed-ground is the spirit, it will give him a harvest of eternal life. . ‘ Galatians 6:8

It’s something we’ve all heard many a time. You reap what you sow. Of course lets not forget Paul is talking about humankind.

The important question to ask ourselves here is this: Is what I am doing of eternal value? Am I sowing into something that will have far reaching effects? Like mentoring the young person to be prepared for the career, or not giving into our own desire for an extra coffee and sowing into a ministry which serves the nation or nations.

Today consider how we might sow into that which has eternal value and significance.

Lord Jesus, help me today to die to self and live to sow into that which has eternal value. To see the potential and significance in others. Help me Lord to live not to please the flesh but to bring joy to you my God. Amen.

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Galatians 6 v 8