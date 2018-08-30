The Word for the Day- 1 John 2:9

Love It 1

“‘Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness. ‘ 1 John 2:9

Do you remember a time as a kid? Being scared of the dark because of the monster you thought was under your bed? It’s why you asked Mommy to switch on the light! In the light darkness disappears and we felt safe!

Allow the light of Christ to shine through in all our relationships today. When we have that ill thought about a work colleague, friend, or family member, take a pause, and allow the light of Christ to shine in those dark thoughts and show you His perspective on the people around you.

So often until we get God’s perspective we roam around in darkness, but remember people matter, and living in darkness will just cause us to fall over (literally) when we fall out!

Lord Jesus, help me today to live in the light and allow you to switch on the light especially when I find myself discouraged because of the relationships I see around me. That I may get your perspective and live in the light today. Amen.

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Matthew 11 v 29