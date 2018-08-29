BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
The Word for the Day- Matthew 11:29

By Richie G on August 29, 2018 in Word for
“Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” Matthew 11:29

Medically the effects of excessive worry is anxiety, even panic and a feeling of a sense of impending doom or unrealistic fears [see WebMD]

So today’s word encourages us to take those worries and give them to Jesus, speak them out in prayer, and if it helps pray with someone else too.

Here’s a prayer illustration you can try today:

  1. close your eyes
  2. slowly clench your fist tighter and tighter
  3. do you feel the pain of your nails in your palms, feels uncomfortable, yes?
  4. imagine the thing you’re worrying about, it hurts yes
  5. now, open your fist to release the pain, and as you do throw the pain to Jesus:

Lord Jesus, I give you my pain today, and I release it to you. as i cast my cares upon you help me today to walk in your peace knowing nothing compares to the pain you suffered on the cross. Amen.

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Matthew 11 v 29

