BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Mobile App helps combat deforestation

By Victoria on September 6, 2018 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

In the U.K., scientists from the University of Leicester have won a ‘Space Oscar’ for their research into combating deforestation. Deforestation constitutes a huge threat to the world’s forests, with an estimated land area equivalent to 48 football fields being lost every minute.

Investigators from the National Centre for Earth Observation at the University of Leicester won the international Copernicus Masters Award for their research on a potential solution. Their work resulted in a mobile app, Forest Sentinel, which helps combat illegal logging. The technology allowed rapid deforestation alerts to be sent to a mobile app, permitting communication with thousands of app users working out in the field via a central dashboard. The app allowed the workers to more easily protect forests.

The Copernicus Masters, an international competition, awards prizes to innovative solutions, developments and ideas for business and society that are based on Earth observation data.

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top