BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Musician’s Work Inspired by Brain Injury

By Victoria on May 25, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

Nine years following her brain injury, popular singer Cristabelle Braden has released an album to honour her journey and to inspire other survivors.

In December 2007, while she was at her regular youth group meeting, Cristabelle was participating in a running game when she hit her head against a cement wall and then off the floor. This resulted in swelling in her brain, which caused a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and her life was changed forever in an instant. As other teenagers were spending time socializing at shopping malls and learning to drive, she was spending her days in rehab centres in an effort to overcome her memory loss, headaches, overstimulation, and fatigue.

Through her journey of recovery, Cristabelle grew increasingly passionate about traumatic brain injury support and awareness, and now has become active as an advocate for brain injury. The aim of her organization known as “Hope After Head Injury” is to provide a support system that focuses on the emotional aspect of healing from brain injury.

Work Inspired by Injury

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top