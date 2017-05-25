Musician’s Work Inspired by Brain Injury

Love It 0

Nine years following her brain injury, popular singer Cristabelle Braden has released an album to honour her journey and to inspire other survivors.

In December 2007, while she was at her regular youth group meeting, Cristabelle was participating in a running game when she hit her head against a cement wall and then off the floor. This resulted in swelling in her brain, which caused a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and her life was changed forever in an instant. As other teenagers were spending time socializing at shopping malls and learning to drive, she was spending her days in rehab centres in an effort to overcome her memory loss, headaches, overstimulation, and fatigue.

Through her journey of recovery, Cristabelle grew increasingly passionate about traumatic brain injury support and awareness, and now has become active as an advocate for brain injury. The aim of her organization known as “Hope After Head Injury” is to provide a support system that focuses on the emotional aspect of healing from brain injury.

Work Inspired by Injury