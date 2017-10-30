Online Platform Aims to Build Community that Pushes for Fairer Economy

Love It 0

A digital platform has recently launched that aims to harness consumer power to build a more democratic economy.

The team behind the ‘socially-minded’ start-up, known as BuySmart, want to build a community of likeminded consumers that will collectively push for a fairer economy.

The platform helps people identify brands that match their values, together with informing members how they can make ethical shopping choices through actions such as supporting independent companies that are local to them.

By building an online community, the London-based group hopes that it can use collective action to positively influence the way companies behave, from pushing for greater corporate transparency over tax, to rendering supply chains more ethical.

BuySmart operates alongside ethical business specialists including the Living Wage Foundation, B Corps, and Provenance to choose retailers who have what founders describe as “an authentic set of values at the core of their business”. Over 70 independent UK brands are featured on the site so far.

