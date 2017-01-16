Paralympian and Former Formula 1 Driver Alex Zanardi Takes Gold

Love It 0

At the Paralympic Games in September, former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi won a gold medal on the eve of the 15-year anniversary of the fateful day he lost his legs in a motorsport crash. He had both legs amputated after crashing in the American Memorial 500 CART race at Lausitz, Germany, in 2001.

But the 49-year old is a champion again, taking gold in the hand-cycling H5 road time trial in Rio. Zanardi braved the steamy heat of the beachfront course in Praia do Pontal, completing the 20 kilometres in 28 minutes 36.81 seconds – less than three seconds quicker than silver medallist Stuart Tripp of Australia.

“I feel very lucky, I feel my life is a never-ending privilege,” said Zanardi after the race. “Where today you have the Olympic Stadium, on that piece of land they used to have an IndyCar circuit, which is where I won my very first pole position – for a romantic guy like me this is quite special.”

“Normally I don’t thank God for these type of things as I believe God has more important stuff to worry about, but today is too much, I had to raise my eyes and thank him,” he added.

