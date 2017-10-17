Phishing email

Love It 0

During the month of October, we’ve been told by our service provider idonate that there are some phising emails going around pretending to come from ifundraise.ie the sister site of idonate.ie – please under no circumstances click on the links in this email is bogus and does not come from idonate.ie or ifundraise.ie or spiritradio.ie

iDonate.ie and iFundraise.ie were both taken offline over the last 48 hours while they investigated the issues. And have made major updates to the site to prevent this or any such issue happening again. Our service provider have informed the data protection commissioner and the Gardia of this fraud.

If you’ve any queries please contact [email protected]

We do want to thank our service provider idonate for being vigilant and proactive in this matter.