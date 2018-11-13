BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Planting of wildflowers to reduce pesticides

By Victoria on November 13, 2018 in Positive News
In Switzerland, a trial is underway that puts ‘flower power’ to the fore in the fight to reduce dependence on pesticides. 

Tailored strips of wildflowers have been planted in crop fields which allow pest-eating insects to spread throughout crop fields, decreasing the need for pesticides.

A total of 100 strips of wildflowers, including red poppies and blue cornflowers, have been planted through crop fields in a bid to boost the natural predators of pests.  The tailored strips allow the pest-eating insects to travel throughout crop fields, as opposed to being limited to the perimeter.

And in a similar project under way in England, flowers such as oxeye daisy, red clover, common knapweed and wild carrot have been planted on 15 large arable farms in eastern and central parts of the country. The strips will be monitored for a period of five years as part of a trial run by the UK’s Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

