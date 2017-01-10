PRAYER COACH: New Year Blessing

By Stephen Johnson on January 10, 2017 in On Air 0 Love It 0We can be expectant for God to bless us in 2017. Fr Michael Hurley chats with Wendy. Play in new window | Download About the Author Stephen JohnsonView all posts by Stephen Johnson Share: Permanent Link Related Articles A Grief Unveiled – Gregory Floyd Send a prisoner a Christmas card – David Turner Professor Ray Kinsella – Budget 2015 School Lunches – Caitriona Rogan (Red Bird Café) Turning Plastic Bottle Waste Found In The Sea Into Clothing