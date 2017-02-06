BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Listen back on our Prayer Coach Series

By Gini George on February 6, 2017
Great tips on how to look after your spiritual health. Listen back to some of our recent ‘Prayer Coach’ interviews here.

Tune in each Wednesday at 11.10am for more great Prayer Coach interviews.

1. Pastor Solomon Aroboto – Why is it a good idea to pray every day?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

2. Fr Pat Collins – How do I make prayer a two-way conversation?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

3. Rev Roly Heaney – how to use the Bible (scripture) in prayer

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

4. Fr Michael Hurley – Who is the God we pray to?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

5.Pastor Solomon Aroboto – Praying God’s Promises

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

6. Pastor Emmanuel Might – the need for Prayer

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

7. Pastor Samuel Asaolu – Why Pray?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

8. Fr Jaimie Twohig – Prayer in a world of distractions

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

9. Sheila O’Sullivan – Jesus our example in how to pray

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

10. Fr Michael Hurley – What is Prayer?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

11. Pastor Solomon – celebrating Christmas well, plus what hinders our prayer

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

12. Steve Johnson – Word and Habit

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

13. Rob Clarke – Intercessory Prayer

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

