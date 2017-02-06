Listen back on our Prayer Coach Series

Love It 0

Great tips on how to look after your spiritual health. Listen back to some of our recent ‘Prayer Coach’ interviews here.

1. Pastor Solomon Aroboto – Why is it a good idea to pray every day?



2. Fr Pat Collins – How do I make prayer a two-way conversation?



3. Rev Roly Heaney – how to use the Bible (scripture) in prayer



4. Fr Michael Hurley – Who is the God we pray to?



5.Pastor Solomon Aroboto – Praying God’s Promises



6. Pastor Emmanuel Might – the need for Prayer



7. Pastor Samuel Asaolu – Why Pray?



8. Fr Jaimie Twohig – Prayer in a world of distractions



9. Sheila O’Sullivan – Jesus our example in how to pray



10. Fr Michael Hurley – What is Prayer?



11. Pastor Solomon – celebrating Christmas well, plus what hinders our prayer



12. Steve Johnson – Word and Habit



13. Rob Clarke – Intercessory Prayer



