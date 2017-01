Love It 0

“When we pray, we are asking for our hearts to be aligned with God’s heart.”

Peter Rigney, National Director of Alpha Ireland, tells Wendy that praying for unity and reconciliation changes the situation and changes us at the same time.

Today marks the start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Prayer materials for can be downloaded at https://ctbi.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/WPCU-2017-English-pamphlet-A5.pdf