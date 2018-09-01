The Word for the Day – Proverbs 10:2

Love It 1

“Tainted wealth has no lasting value, but right living can save your life.” Proverbs‬ ‭10:2‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Make your life count. How many times do we hear that? What does it make you feel when you do? Perhaps inadequacy, a sense of despair because it feels like you are not living up to expectations.

The world says the key to a happy life is accumulating stuff, knowledge or even a better job to climb the ladder.

But what does it matter if we gain all this life has to offer, strifing for things impossible to attain and be satisfied. Jesus said he came to give us life and life to the full.

Perhaps as we go into the weekend, take some rest, stop and consider the things we have done this week that have lasting value & eternal significance.

It might be something small, like a smile to a work colleague, a friend or just a stranger to let them know they matter!

I want to live not with the riches of this life but that my focus in on that which has eternal value and significance. Its not merely about making my life count but being a mirror for the God’s love in the world that people may see the hope only found in Jesus. The only expectations I live for is to see His kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven. Let God’s presence be manifested through His people today.

All to Jesus, I surrender,

I surrender all

Lord Jesus, forgive me today Lord when I make my life about me, help me to choose to to die to self. Help me Lord to see the little things that I can do to see life from your perspective. Amen.

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Proverbs 10:2