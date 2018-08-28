The Word for the Day- Proverbs 15:4

Love It 1

“Kind words bring life, but cruel words crush the spirit.” Proverbs 15 v 4

How easy do you find it to speak out kind words to work colleagues, and people at school – especially those you don’t get on with? Remember, words bring life or literally crush us. If you have felt crushed because of what people have said to you, first take it to the Lord in prayer. Allow him to speak words of life to you —

You are loved! You are accepted! If you were the only person in the world Jesus would have still died on the cross for you!!! Read John 3:16 and instead of world & everyone, put your name and read it aloud to yourself!

Secondly, allow God to so fill you with his thoughts about you, and let that overflow to others! Speak words of life and encouragement to those around you. Try it and see what happens!

Read it today’s word for the day yourself – Proverbs 15:4