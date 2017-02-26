Psychologist Aids Newlywed’s Fear of Flying at Airport

Love It 0

A British man who suffered a severe panic attack minutes prior to boarding a flight to Las Vegas for his honeymoon managed the flight take-off after hypnosis was offered by an Irish psychologist in London’s Gatwick Airport.

Jim Roberts, who has an intense fear of flying, was so panicked ahead of his recent flight to the United States, that Virgin Atlantic staff started to make moves to remove his checked baggage from the aircraft.

However, Dublin-based psychologist Jim O’Callaghan, who noticed the commotion at the boarding gate, approached Jim Roberts and asked his permission to perform hypnosis, which calmed him down sufficiently so that he could take his seat on the plane.

The airline’s staff then upgraded the pair to business class along with Jim’s new wife Sarah; and the couple sat alongside one another for the duration of the flight.

Jim Roberts, from Kent in the UK, took to Facebook to thank O’Callaghan for saving his dream holiday to America and stated him a hero because he saved his honeymoon and will never forget what he did for him.

O’Callaghan, who runs a clinic in Dublin 4, has risen to media attention recently with many commending him for using hypnosis to assist with weight-loss, ease anxiety and quit smoking among other things.

Irish Psychologist Aids Mans Anxiety of Flying At Airport