Love It 0

A new form of life saver has arrived in Spain.

On Cunit beach in Tarragonna in Catalonia, the local Civil Protection is working with new technology to try to save lives, using a specially adapted drone.

The idea originated from a local policeman who thought a drone could carry a flotation device to a distressed person.

Daniel Olmo said: “During the last drill we performed, the drone flew one and a half kilometres out to sea, dropped off the float exactly where we wanted, we then watched the situation until the boat arrived and then the drone came back.”

The small flying machine utilises three batteries, allowing it one hour of flying time, where it can reach speeds of 70 km/h. The drone heads directly to the person in danger and provides live images to assist rescue operators and lifeguards make decisions about the rescue.

The lifeguard drone now has the full backing of government rescue and teams in the area, and Cunit is now the first village in the country to permanently adopt a surveillance scheme utilising the drone.

Rescue Drones Become A New Generation Of Lifeguards