Retirement Community Kindness

Recently in Dallas, a gold watch wasn’t enough to bestow on a security guard who has a heart of gold.

After retiring from a 30 year security guard position at a Highschool in Dallas, United States, former students and parents gifted Kifleab Tekle a check for $183,179.

Students were appreciative of his good sense of humour, jokes and smile, as well as his commitment to his job.

“He’s the one who knows your name, even after 15 years away from campus. He’s the one who kept tabs on you and made sure you were safe.” said Amy Patrick, an alumna of the school.

The idea to raise money as a gift for Tekle’s retirement was initially a project led by the graduating class of 2005, with an original goal of raising $2,005 but just five days after the fundraiser’s launch, that project had already brought in more than $150,000.

As for Tekle, he was not expecting such a grand goodbye but is extremely grateful for the gift.

In a statement sent to the Dallas Morning News Teckle stated “It means stability for my family. The school is my life.”

Community Kindness