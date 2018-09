Love It 0

‘A joyful heart is good medicine, But a broken spirit dries up the bones.’ Proverbs 17:22

What a scripture to start a Monday!

Start the week with what you are thankful for… perhaps make a list of all the things that make you smile!

If you’re feeling downcast, think about the things that bring you a smile to your heart. Talk to Jesus, who understands what you’re going through. He loves you so much!!