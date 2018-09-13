Scripture for Thursday – Psalms 120 v 1

Love It 1

“I took my troubles to the LORD; I cried out to him, and he answered my prayer.” Psalm 12O:1

Keep it real today! When we read the psalms we see reality mixed in with praise we often see heart ache and anguish!

‘…It pains me to live in distant Kedar. I am tired of living among people who hate peace. I search for peace; but when I speak of peace, they want war!’ Psalms 120:5-7

Maybe today you are struggling with an aspect of life. The best thing you can do is take it to the Lord in prayer. He delights in us talking with him and he longs to break into your life. We just need to be open and watch out for when He does it!

Listen out for God’s peace for your life today. Perhaps it’s through a song you hear on the radio or an encouraging word from a friend? Wherever you receive the life-changing words today remember to give thanks to God for answered prayer!