Scripture for Tuesday – Proverbs 9 v 9

“Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.” Proverbs 9:9 NIV

Where does wisdom come from? Look at the sun rise or sun set how marvelous is the wonder of creation for giving us such beauty!

It is good to be wise. Consider where wisdom comes from:

‘The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding. ‘ Proverbs 9:10 (NIV)

To fear the Lord is not to be afraid, but to know a real respect and revere who God is! He made all this. Yet the God of the universe chose us to desire to know him. Key word here is chose. He chooses us before the creation of the world… (Eph 1:4)

Is it not truly amazing that the God of the universe created you and me to know Him!?! Yet He doesn’t force himself on us, but instead we have to choose relationship with God through Jesus.

Dear Father God, thank you that you love me and choose me before the creation of the world. Sorry for the times when I’ve ignored you. Thank you for sending Jesus into the world, dying on the cross that we could have freedom from sins’ punishment. Today, Lord, by your grace I choose to live for you this day. Amen.