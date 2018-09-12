BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Scripture for Wednesday – Psalm 118:22

By Richie G on September 12, 2018 in Word for
0
Love It 0

‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone.’

Psalm 118:22

We all recognise foundations for buildings are important. The role of the cornerstone helps to ensure alignment of the building. People often say to me that being a Christian is like having a crutch to lean on and what I say to that is if that’s what you call it, then fine, I’d rather go through life knowing I have a God who I can lean on in the good and hard times rather than go through life thinking this is it!

‘This is the Lord’s doing; It is marvelous in our eyes.’

Psalm 118:23

Think about this for a moment! It is the Lord’s doing and it is good, actually it’s the best for us! 

”This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.’

Psalm 118:24

So today we have much to say thank you for! Today is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it!

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G
Tags:

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top