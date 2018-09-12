Scripture for Wednesday – Psalm 118:22

Love It 0

‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone.’ Psalm 118:22

We all recognise foundations for buildings are important. The role of the cornerstone helps to ensure alignment of the building. People often say to me that being a Christian is like having a crutch to lean on and what I say to that is if that’s what you call it, then fine, I’d rather go through life knowing I have a God who I can lean on in the good and hard times rather than go through life thinking this is it!

‘This is the Lord’s doing; It is marvelous in our eyes.’ Psalm 118:23

Think about this for a moment! It is the Lord’s doing and it is good, actually it’s the best for us!

”This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ Psalm 118:24

So today we have much to say thank you for! Today is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it!