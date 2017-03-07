Love It 0

An organization known as the Outsiders Krew is now helping to stop discrimination against people in slums and other marginalized communities from Kathmandu to the Calais “Jungle” in France. They accomplish this by transforming makeshift dwellings into sprawling, outdoor art exhibits. Whether or not you view graffiti as vandalism or art, the Outsiders Krew is beautifying “the struggle” in low-income neighbourhoods and empowering locals with a simple formula.

Since 2013, childhood friends and members of Outsiders Krew, painter/graffiti writer Seb Toussaint and photographer/filmmaker Spag, bridge slums to the outside world through a project known as “Share The Word”. Communities in low-income neighbourhoods and refugee camps select empowering words to paint in freestyle on outside walls and create a dialogue between people from different economic and social backgrounds.

According to UN-Habitat, the number of people living in slum conditions is now estimated at nearly 1 billion. In light of these statistics, initiatives such as “Share The Word” promote an alternative to inquisitorial “slum tours”, and they draw attention to the thriving communities who have long made slums their home.

Share The Word: Global Art Project Turns Slums Into Creative Hubs