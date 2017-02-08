Single Mother Raising Son With Autism Receives Generous Gift

Love It 0

In the United States, a Los Angeles single mother who is raising a son with autism received some well-deserved help and recognition from an actress who knows what she is going through.

It was a surprise for the mother, Erica Soto, when she received $2,500 worth of free groceries.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete joined forces with the food company Armour and grocery chains Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in a new venture to celebrate mothers like Soto across America.

Ms Peete said she feels mothers do so much, and often it’s important to highlight and say what amazing mums they are.

Ms. Soto’s son Adam has autism and is on the extreme end of the spectrum. She said that the gesture was a substantial help as financially she particularly struggles with groceries. She added that she is delighted with what the companies are doing for mums.

Ms. Soto had to give up her job in order to take care of Adam, and has been having a hard time making ends meet. Ms. Peete said that she can really relate to Soto’s struggle as she has a son with autism who is now 18.

