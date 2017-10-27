Love It 0

This year, solar scientists gathered to calibrate the sun’s strength at the 7th International Broadband Intercomparison event in Catania, Sicily. The answer to the question of how much solar power does a photovoltaic solar power unit produce is not obvious. The strength of sunshine changes depending where you are in the world and what time of day it is, which affects the energy output of solar panels and cells. Researchers need a common reference and that is why they meet to adjust their instruments each year.

The process resembles the scientific quest over 200 years ago to standardise measurements such as the metre, as was done in Paris, France, at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures where a physical example of a metre is still kept from the eighteenth century.

According to Wim Zaaiman at the event in Catania, they cannot measure the metre like in Paris, but they use the sun as a metre. So everybody is comparing to the same sun, or the same metre.

These simultaneous measurements permit scientists to come up with a common point of reference, a standard measurement in terms of overall intensity of the sunlight together with sunlight’s spectral composition, which varies greatly throughout the day and globally.

These references constitute a vital part of the growing photovoltaic industry. In this multi-billion euro market, tiny imprecisions in measurements can decide the success or failure of a company.

Solar Scientists Gather to Calibrate the Sun’s Strength