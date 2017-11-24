Spirit Radio on 549 Medium Wave Gets Great Welcome Back!!

Love It 0

Photo by Jason Rosewell

Spirit Radio on 549 gets a big ‘Welcome Back’!

Big, big, big welcome BACK Spirit radio, my home was like a morgue, i was in turmoil, the emptiness and loneliness came flooding back without you. Now my very best friend is back again, and life and light floods through my home again, praise God. Trish

The clarity is much better! I used to turn my car radio volume up to 32, which is the maximum and it sounded a bit rough. But now I only need to put it to 22 and the sound is similar or better than other MW channels like BBC Radio 5. This is great news and I will tell others. I have some Spirit Radio leaflets left and had been posting them to churches near me in Lisburn, so will send a few more out and share online. Matt

There is certainly a positive difference I am finding the modulation and audio processing sounding far more superior than previously…. A friend of mine in England who listens to your station with me, had messaged me as well to say it sounds better and he has noticed an increase in strength of signal. Jordan