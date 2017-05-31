Swedish Supermarket Laser Marks Food Instead of Stickers

Love It 0

In an experiment called “Natural Branding”, Swedish supermarket giant ICA is trialling the laser marking of its sweet potatoes and avocados. The approach is being used to seek an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic stickers or packaging.

The experiment involves using a low energy carbon dioxide laser to quickly remove pigment from the outer skin of a fruit or vegetable.

According to Peter Hagg, Business Unit Manager, ICA, Sweden, the technique is new, and they are “searching for a smarter way of branding products due to the amount of unnecessary plastic material or packaging material been used in their products”.

The initial five-week trial, which began in December 2016, has since been extended and the result on the products is an etched marking that gives the name, country of origin and code number of the product.

It is claimed that there is no negative effect on the taste, smell or shelf life of the fruit or vegetable.

Swedish Supermarket Laser Labels Food Instead of Stickers