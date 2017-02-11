Teenager Saves Brother From Septic Tank Accident

Love It 0

A thirteen-year-old girl from County Laois has been recognised for saving the life of her younger brother who was moments away from drowning in a disused septic tank.

Emily Duggan was honoured at the recent Irish Water Safety’s National Awards ceremony for the heroic measures she used to pull her brother Justin (aged 10) to safety after an incident on the family farm in Durrow.

The teenager, who was just eight at the time of the incident, used a hurley stick to haul Justin out of an old septic tank he had fallen into, where he was unable to move his body to free himself.

The siblings’ mother Sonya Duggan said that she remembers sitting in her mother-in-law’s house at the time when she heard an unmerciful scream that something was wrong.

According to the mum-of-four, Justin was lucky to have been in the hands of quick-thinking Emily, and that her family was extremely lucky not to have been hit by tragedy as a result of the incident.

Teenager Saves Her Brother from Farming Accident