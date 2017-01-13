Love It 0

Psychologist Michaela Avlund and schoolteacher Margaret McCormack say that while happiness may not be an emotion familiar to many teenagers, they can be taught it. The two ladies tried and tested it very successfully with nearly 60 teenagers.

Last autumn, the two teamed up and provided courses in happiness to students in Transition Year in Co. Wicklow’s Coláiste Chraobh Abhann. It all began with a chance meeting between Michaela – who has a master’s degree in positive psychology – and Margaret, a second-level teacher and transition year co-ordinator, in a local café. Michaela mentioned that she was preparing to publish a book about happiness skills, and Margaret was instantly intrigued.

Margaret says, “I feel that teenagers today seem to struggle more than they would have 10 or 15 years ago. They appear to have more challenges, partly as a result of the pressures exerted by social media. Life today can be increasingly cruel”, and she added that “Coláiste Craobh Abhann promoted the need for positive mental health and they were interested in bringing the skills into the school”.

Michaela was then invited to teach the skills of happiness to 58 students in two groups through weekly workshops over three months, with very positive results!

Teenagers Triumph Over Troubles With Happiness Skills Book