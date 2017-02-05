BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Tel Aviv Hosts Alternative Fuel Summit

By Victoria on February 5, 2017 in Positive News
In Tel Aviv, Israel, innovators and researchers recently gathered for the Fuel Choice Summit, dedicated to some of the latest breakthroughs in alternative transport and energy.

According to a recent UN report, air quality in cities is getting worse, with the report stating that pollution leads to the deaths of more children every year than malaria and HIV/AIDS combined.

The summit drew thousands of people from 30 different countries to Tel Aviv, with significant new breakthroughs including fuel-efficient cars and electric planes.

According to Eyal Rosner, Chairman of the Fuel Choices Initiative, the organization tries to serve as a catalyst for the world, to reduce the dependency on crude oil. He added that in order to do this, they have a lot of tools and partners from around the world. They bring everyone together to learn, to meet, and hopefully to expedite the whole process of getting away from oil, from fuel.

The stars of the events were autonomous and electrical vehicles, with some of the latest research in fuel cell technology and hydrogen storage on display.

