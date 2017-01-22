Terminally-ill Man’s Life-Long ambition to be Ordained as Anglican Priest is Fulfilled

Love It 0

In England, a terminally-ill man’s life-long ambition to be ordained as an Anglican priest has been fulfilled as a result of special permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Peter Skellern (69) from Cornwall, had first dreamed of ordination from the young age of 9, but after a successful career as a musician he never had the time to realise this dream.

However two and half years ago he was put forward for ordination training, but was subsequently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Following the diagnosis, Mr Skellern said that for a week he “hung in this abyss and he just grabbed God.” He had been given a year to live and he felt everything had fallen apart, an exception to this was his belief in God. After a week of feeling lost he felt God close the ground beneath him and he became resigned and happy.

The Rt Rev Tim Thornton, Bishop of Truro, suggested he should continue with his ordination.

Mr. Skellern commented how it is very unusual for someone to be ordained as a deacon and a priest at the same time. He was amazed Bishop Tim suggested it and for him it was a truly staggering experience. On the day of his ordination his friends and family attended the ordination and he said the day for him was wonderful.

