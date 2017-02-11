Love It 0

Wow the last days have been full on. We are so grateful for your generous support. Let me give you a quick report on our Spring Fundraiser. It was mostly pretty steady — but there were a few patches when we wondered if there was anyone out there at all — and then there were times when the phones were ringing off the hook.

We thank God for his faithfulness. Through your generosity we have raised €

As always it has been wonderful to hear from so many listeners. Jacqueline from Northern Ireland got in touch and told us how she discovered Spirit Radio after her radio refused to work on FM..

In frustration she switched over to Medium Wave and stumbled across our 549 transmission. She now listens to nothing else!

Luke is 8. He’s become perhaps our youngest member of the supporters club.

Jack rang in, he is moving to Sligo and is urging us to get Spirit Radio into the beautiful coastal seaport. Jack — we are working on it.

With your support and God’s continuing Grace we will keep the station going.. Indeed we are working to bring it into Tralee and Ennis in the coming weeks — and Sligo in the coming months.

From all the team here at Spirit Radio — we want to say Thank You.

We are honoured to serve you.

I’m Rob Clarke for Spirit Radio.