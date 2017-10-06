Thank YOU for Your Awesome Support

Love It 0

Well the last week has been brilliant. There has been a great buzz around the station.

The Fundraising Pledge Drive comes around three times a year. As always it has been a real blessing – because it connects the dots. The station crew get to talk with the support team. Together we make up one big growing family!

So many of you have got on board. Across the week a total of € 40721 has been raised.

Your prayers and financial support are bringing life giving radio to young people facing important life choices,.. to young couples working hard at their marriage, to parents raising families, to people facing workplace pressures and of course to people living alone.

Your support this week has now covered the costs of the broadcast equipment for Wexford. We hope to have Spirit Radio up and running there by the end of the coming week.

This is not just positive feel good radio — Spirit Radio is built on the Word of God. It is the truths found in scripture that give life to the music and features that fill the programming.

We want to say thank you for getting on board. Thank you for joining this mission. Without you the lights would go out the equipment would fall silent. Your generosity humbles us.

From all the team here at Spirit Radio – Thank You