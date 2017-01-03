BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

The Face of Peru’s Lord of Sipan Reavealed 1,900 Years After Death

By Victoria on January 3, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

Thanks to technological developments, the face of Peru’s Lord of Sipán has finally been unmasked some 1,900 years after his death. The technology has allowed the 3D reconstruction of the ancient warrior’s face.

The Lord of Sipán is the name given to the first of several Moche mummies found at Huaca Rajada, Sipán, Peru. The tomb was discovered in 1987 and has provided archaeologists with new insights into Mochican society.

Using carbon dating, the Lord of Sipán is thought to have lived in the late 3rd century AD.  The Moche culture is believed to be the predecessor to Peru’s mighty Inca civilisation.

The research team who worked on the 3D reconstruction project included odontologists and forensic experts, who replicated the ancient face of the warrior down to the smallest details.

Leading archaeologist Walter Alva says that the work “… brings us closer and connects us especially to the current indigenous population. We see that the face of the Lord of Sipán is very similar to the Moches of Lambayeque who still survive to this day. The faces of the fishermen, the farmers of the region are direct descendants of this creative race.”

The Face of Peru’s Lord Of Sipan Revealed

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Supersites.ie | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top