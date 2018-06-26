The Word for Tuesday – 1st John 3:7

By Gini George on June 26, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Dear children, do not let anyone lead you astray. He who does what is right is righteous, just as He is righteous. 1st John 3:7 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday- Matthew 19:26 The Word for Friday – John 15:7 The Word for Thursday – Psalms 119:14 The Word for Wednesday – Deuteronomy 29:29a The Word for Monday – Psalm 118:22