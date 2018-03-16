The Word for Friday – Psalm 102:19-20

By Gini George on March 16, 2018 in Word for 1 Love It 1The LORD looked over the earth from heaven to listen to the groans of prisoners, to set free those condemned to death. Psalm 102:19-20 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – 1 John 2:5 The Word for Tuesday Word for Advent – Isaiah 9:6 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 9:9 John Bruton on the 8th Amendment Irish Nurses Celebrate 50 Year Reunion