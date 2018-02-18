The Word for Sunday- James 4:8

By Gini George on February 18, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Come close to God, and he will come close to you. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – Luke 9:25 The Word for Friday – Psalms 26:3 The Word for Tuesday: Psalm 103:2 The Word for Sunday Auction of Note by Einstein on Happy Living The Word for Saturday -Isaiah 55:7