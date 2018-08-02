The Word for Thursday- John 8:36

By Gini George on August 2, 2018 in Word for 4 Love It 4So if the Son sets you free, you are truly free. John 8:36 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for the Day The Word for Monday – Psalm 33:6 The Word for Monday – Titus 2:7 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 4:23 The Word for Wednesday – Ephesians 4:32