The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 10:12

By Gini George on July 14, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0 “Hatred stirs up quarrels, but love makes up for all offenses.” Proverbs 10:12 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 12:15 The Word for Tuesday – Hebrews 10:23 The Word for Tuesday Word for Thursday The Word for Friday – 1st Peter 5:7