The Word for Friday – Proverbs 18:20

By Gini George on November 24, 2017 in Word for 3 Love It 3Wise words satisfy like a good meal; the right word brings satisfaction. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for the Day The Word for Friday – Romans 12:10 The Word for Thursday: Ephesians 5:1 The Word for Wednesday – Colossians 4:6 Spirit Radio on 549 Medium Wave Gets Great Welcome Back!! The Word for Thursday – 1st John 3:18