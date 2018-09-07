The word for Friday – Proverbs 25:15

Love It 0

“Patience can persuade a prince, and soft speech can break bones.” Proverbs‬ ‭25:15‬ ‭NLT‬‬

There seems to be a big problem today with a lack of grace or patience. Road rage is a prime example, which says “it’s not me it’s you” like ego has beeb badly bruised or is that pride?

Think about your reaction next time someone makes a mistake on you or unintentionally cuts you up on the road, instead of getting heated as if a huge injustuce had been done to you consider how they might feel? Perhaps they’ve had a bad day or they’ve had bad news, we don’t know what is going on in another’s life but as today’s scripture helps us see to have patience and calming in our speech (and actions) will get more done than getting heated and looking for a confrontation!

Father God, help me today to show patience and love especially for those I feel have done an injustice to me. Let me see something of your heart for them today and those that cross my path, that express love not anger in my words. Amen.