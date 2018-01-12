The Word for Friday – Psalm 37.7

By Gini George on January 12, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for him to act. Psalms 37.7 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 10:2 Word for Advent – Isaiah 26:3-4 The Word for Sunday The Word for Sunday – Hebrews 4:12 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 27:17