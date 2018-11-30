The Word for Friday, Psalms 121:1-2

By Staff Writer on November 30, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 I look up to the mountains— does my help come from there? My help comes from the Lord , who made heaven and earth!Psalms 121:1-2 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 10:9 The Word for Saturday – Revelations 3.20 The Word for Friday – Luke 11:9 The Word for Sunday – 2nd Peter 3.9 The Word for Thursday, Psalms 46:10