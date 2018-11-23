The Word for Friday, Psalms 19:1

By Staff Writer on November 23, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Psalm 19:1 NIV Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – Romans 8:26 The Word for Monday – Proverbs 17:13 The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 30:11 The Word for Tuesday- Ephesians 4:29 The Word for Thursday, 1 Corinthians 13:13