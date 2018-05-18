The Word for Friday – Romans 12:16

By Gini George on May 18, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Don’t be too proud to enjoy the company of ordinary people. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – John 8:36 The Word for Monday The Word for Tuesday -Psalm 17:6 The Word for Today – Psalm 16:6 The Word for Saturday – John 1:18 The Word for Thursday – Isaiah 66:13