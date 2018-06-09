The Word for Saturday – 1st Peter 3:9

By Gini George on June 9, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing. 1st Peter 3:9 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Isaiah 29:18 The Word for Saturday – Romans 14:19 Word for Advent – Ezekiel 34:16 The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 120:1 The Word for Friday – Proverbs 25:25