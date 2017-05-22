The Word for Monday

By Gini George on May 22, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Therefore let those who suffer according to God’s will entrust their souls to a faithful Creator while doing good.1st Peter 4.19 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Wednesday Word for Saturday The Word for Today – Philippians 4:8 The Word for Sunday Discovering Planets Outside Our Solar System The Word for Sunday