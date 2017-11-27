The Word for Monday – Isaiah 62:5

By Gini George on November 27, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0As the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – Psalm 65:9 The Word for Monday- Psalm 145:15 The Word for Today – Isaiah 55:1 Word for the Day The Word for Sunday – Psalms 26:3