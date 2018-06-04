The Word for Monday – Joshua 1:9

By Gini George on June 4, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – Matthew 6:34 The Word for Tuesday- Ephesians 4:29 The Word for Thursday The Word for Monday- Psalm 145:15 The Word for Sunday – Psalm 19:12-13