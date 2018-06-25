The Word for Monday – Psalm 118:22

By Gini George on June 25, 2018 in Word for 1 Love It 1The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.Psalm 118:22 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – Psalm 46:9 The Word for Saturday – Isaiah 55:9 The Word for Monday – Romans 8:31 The Word for Wednesday -Isaiah 49:1 The Word for Sunday-Isaiah 55:6