BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

The Word for Monday – Psalm 118:22

By Gini George on June 25, 2018 in Word for
1
Love It 1

The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.Psalm 118:22

About the Author

Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top